Chuck Is Just 5-Months-Old And He’s Already Looking Forward To Some New Family Fun

It's rare that the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler has two extremely similar dogs, but it does happen. In the case of Russell and Chuck, they are nearly one in the same dog!

Russell was featured as last week's Pet Of The Week and we hope that by featuring Chuck, he too will have an outcome like Russell who is now living with a new fur-ever home.

If you read last week's Pet Of The Week and begin to read Chuck's story, they are eerily similar. Chuck looks like he has some Shar-pei in his bloodline, just like Russell did. The Shar-pei breed possesses a calm demeanor that makes them an excellent family companion. They are affectionate, devoted, and loving. Chuck will be a medium-sized dog once he's fully grown, but right now he weighs twenty-five pounds and is just five months old.

He's been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Chuck will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash, and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Chuck call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

