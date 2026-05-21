TYLER, TEXAS -- One of Tyler's most beloved restaurants will be closing for a week, starting Tuesday, May 26, through Tuesday, June 2. And why? So that the kitchen staff can enjoy a "much-needed vacation."

In a world where so many businesses push nonstop, one beloved Tyler restaurant is doing something refreshingly human.

Why Bernard Mediterranean Restaurant Is Temporarily Closing

Bernard Mediterranean Restaurant is temporarily closing so its kitchen staff can enjoy a much-needed vacation. And honestly? Judging by the comments online, that’s one more reason East Texans love this place so much.

There are locally owned businesses like this one that know a business can only work well in the long term when people are cared for — including customers AND staff. And that makes some of us, myself included, want to support this restaurant even more.

Some Say This Is Yet One More Reason They Love Bernard

Obviously, making money and prospering are necessary, desired, and deserved for those who work hard. At the same time, caring for your people is not only the right thing to do, but data shows it can make your team more productive.

There was a post yesterday on the Bernard Mediterranean Restaurant Facebook page that reads:

Bernard Mediterranean Restaurant will be closed May 16-June 2 and will reopen on June 3. We look forward to serving you when we reopen!!

Also included in the post was a photo of the sign, which we assume is on the front door, confirming that the reason is to give the kitchen staff a vacation.

The Tyler Restaurant Plans to Reopen June 3

Commenters on the post shared how much they love Bernard and, in some cases, raved that it was one of their very favorite places to dine in the city. Bernard has always been one of my favorites, too.

Y'all enjoy your time off, and we'll see you on June 3rd.

Parkside Tyler: New Renderings Reveal Vision for Development A newly released set of conceptual renderings offers a closer look at the vision behind the Parkside development in South Tyler. The 92-acre mixed-use project is designed to blend retail, dining, and outdoor spaces into a walkable, nature-integrated destination.

These images highlight potential features such as scenic water elements, gathering areas, and open-air dining spaces, all set amid preserved East Texas trees and green space. While these renderings are conceptual and subject to change, they provide insight into the atmosphere developers aim to create as the project moves forward. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley