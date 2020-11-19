City of Marshall Proceeds with Wonderland of Lights

The City of Marshall, Marshall Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Marshall Main Street Program, are hosting the Annual “Candyland Wonderland of Lights” this year with some COVID-19 precautions. The opening ceremony will be virtual this year on November 25th however the city of Marshall will still transform into a wonderful Christmas Wonderland.

There will be two outdoor Christmas markets on December 5th and December 12th. You can take your dog for a walk during the "Ugly Christmas Sweater Dog Walk" on December 12th. You can also take in the Wonderland of Sites on December 19th. That same day there will be a show from the Marshall Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet, yup there is so much to do and take in. Check out the entire schedule by clicking here.

Matt Cardy, Getty Images

According to their Facebook page, you can enjoy an "Outdoor ice skating rink, catch a ride on the Holly Trolley, Wonderland Express, or our beautifully restored vintage 1948 Herschel carousel. Make precious memories in Santa's Village, a collection of tiny homes each featuring a fun, free activity; Build a train, decorate a cookie, and visit with the big guy himself!"

There will also be horse-drawn carriage rides that give you a small tour of Downtown Marshall. Due to covid-19, tickets are being sold by the carriage and not by the seat this year. If you like to dance, let your dancing partner know that it's time to get those dancing shoes and enjoy live music and dancing at Telegraph Park downtown.

If you're wondering what COVID-19 precautions they will be taking this year, I messaged them and this is what they told me:

"The City of Marshall is committed to the health and safekeeping of our citizens and visitors by following the most up-to-date governors orders and all Dept. of Health and Human Services health protocols. The City has also implemented their own event guidelines including social distancing, reducing the number of high-touch surfaces available, providing ample sanitation stations, limiting capacity in certain venues, and requiring masks."