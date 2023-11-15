Where Are All The Drive-Thru Christmas Light Parks In East Texas?
The most wonderful time of the year is coming to life right in front of our eyes in East Texas. Homeowners are adding Christmas lights to their homes, reindeer to the front yard, and inflatables of all kinds are popping up all over too. Plus, you can see more and more Christmas trees through front windows and doors.
Christmas does something wonderful to us all, even just saying Christmas makes you feel good. Friends and family will be gathering and catching up on life while eating their way through a lot of homemade goodies. After the initial catching up on family news many will be wondering what there is to do around town while they're here. Thankfully East Texas has quite a few drive-thru and several walk-thru Christmas light parks you can visit.
Drive through any of these light parks while listening to Christmas music, sipping hot chocolate, eating sugar cookies or candy canes, and check out the millions of lights strung everywhere that are creating some stunning images.
Each park is extremely unique.
There are different styles of Christmas light parks you can visit:
- painted scenes with cut-out figures
- scenes made of steel and outlined by lights
- combination of both
- animated scenes
Many of these parks began as a family light display and over time they took on a life of their own and are now visited by thousands of people each Christmas and are now a part of many family Christmas traditions.
Let's take a look at some of the Christmas light parks in East Texas.
