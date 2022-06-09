Red Dirt Icon Cody Canada Reveals Intimate Concert This July in Tyler, TX

Photo By Cory Hoover Photography

We are happy to announce that this summer we'll all be able to relive our old Ragweed days, as Cody Canada and the Departed will be playing a show at the iconic Stanley's Famous Pit BBQ in Tyler, TX.

Cody Canada fronted perhaps the biggest band to ever come out of the Red Dirt scene, Cross Canadian Ragweed. Between him and his pals Jason Boland and Stoney LaRue we had everything covered in the late '90s and early '00s.

Cody and the Departed live at Stanley's July 22nd, get more details here.

Cross Canadian Ragweed was rock, Stoney LaRue had more the folk flare, and with his steel guitar and fiddle, Jason Boland brought a more traditional country side to Red Dirt. It was a simpler time.

And we are all looking forward to welcoming Cody and the boys back for what is guaranteed to be a stellar show at one of Texas' best BBQ joints.

As far as Cody re-cutting Cross Canadian Ragweed's Soul Gravy it appears we're in a bit of a holding pattern. Featuring early '00s defining hits including "Sick and Tired" and "Alabama", both of which charted on the Hot Country Songs charts, it's peak Ragweed.

But as it turns out Canada was never quite satisfied with the album. In January Cody Canada was our guest on Radio Texas, LIVE! to discuss rerecording it.

So here's how it breaks down: since Ragweed broke up in 2010, Canada has wanted to be able to sell his (Cross Canadian Ragweed) music on the road, but due to the Ragweed lawsuit agreement he can't. He doesn't own his own music. And if you're wondering the inspiration behind the rerecord look no further than one of the world's biggest stars, Taylor Swift.

With the Ragweed lawsuit agreement I can't reproduce anything. When the same thing happened to Taylor Swift I thought if she can do it I can do it. So I asked some of the folks in Nashville, they said go for it.

Once we get an update on Soul Gravy Cody's version, we'll be sure to pass it along. Now go ahead and download the Radio Texas, LIVE! app for ANDROID, or IOS, and use it to stream the best Texas and Red Dirt without commercial interruption.

The List: Cross Canadian Ragweed Albums

Cross Canadian Ragweed was formed in Yukon, Oklahoma in 1994. Made up of Cody Canada Grady Cross, Randy Ragsdale, and Jeremy Plato. The group released five studio albums and three live albums from 1994 until they disbanded in 2010.

Album release dates according to All Music.

