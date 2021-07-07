Cody Johnson’s ‘Dear Rodeo’ Documentary Locks-in Nation Wide Theatrical Release

This is big news for Cody Johnson. The East Texas native has been teasing the release of his "Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story" documentary for several months now, and it all has lead up to this.

Johnson's foray onto the silver screen will be in a new feature-length documentary that promises to share the story of his journey from rodeo cowboy to singing in front of thousands, as one of country music's hottest contemporary acts. Johnson's documentary will be showing in theaters across the nation, with limited screenings from August 10.

I'm happy to announce that Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story will be showing in theaters across the nation, with limited screenings from August 10! This brand new feature-length documentary recounts my journey from the dusty rodeo arenas of rural Texas to some of the biggest musical stages in America. Featuring interviews with @reba, @tayakyle, and more, the film is a love letter to everyone who has had to abandon a dream in order to find true purpose.

Last last month Johnson took to social media to ask for prayers after being put on vocal rest, he informed fans that he will not be singing for at least three weeks, adding, "I would appreciate y'all keeping me in your prayers."

Once he emerges from his doctor prescribed rest, he'll be going gung ho. Turns out Cody was very busy during his "time off". His new double album, officially titled Human: The Double Album, will be out in October, he's got that new duet with Willie out now, plus he’s got a Christmas album coming this year too.

Rest up, CoJo! We'll see you back out on the road soon.