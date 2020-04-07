With churches across the country shut down to gatherings so many have turned to online services, including Cody Johnson's hometown church, Lone Star Cowboy Church.

This past Sunday (April 5), Johnson led the singing of various praises. Fans were treated to CoJo's faith througout the online service, and then for the final hymn, Cody debuted a brand new song he wrote, “By Your Grace.”