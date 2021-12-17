Is it Time? Will ’22 Be the Year America Falls in Love With Cody Johnson?

If I were a betting man I'd put my entire life savings on yes. 2022 will be the year that the rest of America falls in love with Cody Johnson. It's preordained.

Preordained by the decade plus of hard work he's put in, setting the table for what could certainly be greatest leap in the career for one of America's favorite Texans. Get this: in '21 Johnson increased his worldwide streams by nearly ONE BILLION. That's huge, he grew his worldwide streams from TWO BILLION to nearly THREE BILLION streams in a single year.

Johnson released two albums this year, Human The Double Album and A Cody Johnson Christmas. That, plus, his most successful radio single to date, "'Till You Can't," is out to country radio and is flying up the country airplay charts.

Additionally, CoJo will be direct support for what will be three of country music's biggest concerts of '22, as he along with Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade will be warming folks up in Atlanta, Denver, and Seattle for Luke Combs' stadium concerts.

Good news for the rest of America though, they won't have to wait 'till spring time to get a good luck at the pride of East Texas. Today it was announced that CoJo will be taking his national breakout "'Till You Can't" to Kelly Clarkson's daytime talk show on January 7th.

As of this month, The Recording Industry Association of America has certified five of the Texas singer’s songs gold or platinum. “Dance Her Home” and “Me and My Kind” from 2014, along with his 2016 release “Wild as You” are all certified gold.

A song that to this day is still one of the most requested on Radio Texas, LIVE! his 2011 single, “Diamond in My Pocket������� just became his second platinum record. It joins his national breakout “On My Way to You” which was certified platinum in 2020.

