Listen. I know that Luke Combs is one of the few country artists these days that actually puts their heart and soul into every damn note and word they sing. In all seriousness, when did it become cool to mumble and sing flatly?

Garth Brooks, Ronnie Dunn, Martina McBride, they sing with their whole heart. It's like with today's country it's all the rage being too cool to use your full range.

It's like our singers are on a load management, and it sucks.

I know I'm not he only who has noticed this. And I won't name names but some of you know exactly what I'm talking about. To the rest of you, like when someone pointed out snap tracks to me a few years ago and then it was all I could hear, I'm sorry that listening to the radio will never be the same.

Get our free mobile app

That being said, when Luke Combs first broke out it's what we all loved about his style immediately, dude leaves it all out there. The same can be said for Cody Johnson.

In fact Combs and CoJo are two of the very few who really do anymore. It's like our singers are on a load management, and it sucks. Or maybe it's just me. Who knows.

So, I say all that to say that Cody Johnson Covering Luke Combs 'Beer Never Broke My Heart' Will Melt Your Face Off, but just like Luke Combs singing it does. Both go so hard every. single. note.

If you hadn't heard Luke Combs is bringing Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan, and Morgan Wade to his stadium shows in '22, and you can bet there's gonna be some smelted stadiums in Denver, Seattle, and Atlanta next summer.

20 Unusual Laws in the State of Texas We want you to stay legal so here is a list of 20 strange laws you could break in the state of Texas.

Top 10: These Are Texas' Most Expensive High School Football Stadiums There's a reason every good high school football movie is based in Texas. Here in the Lone Star State Friday nights are revered and our young men in football pads exalted to legends in their hometowns. In fact as of last year, Texas is only second to Florida (by two players) as the state with the most players in the NFL.