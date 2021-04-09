Cody Johnson Turns Up The Heat on ‘CMT Campfire Sessions’

So this awesome acoustic-type series, “CMT Campfire Sessions,” premiered in January on CMT. To date they've brought in the likes of Granger Smith, Jimmie Allen, and Russell Dickerson. This week it was Cody Johnson and his fiddle player Jody Dale Bartula, who you likely recognize from his other band, Peaches & Creme.

Get our free mobile app

Live from a campfire in his own backyard, Cody Johnson offers up stripped down performances “Monday Morning Merle,” “Understand Why,” “Cowboy Life” and a cover of Glen Campbell’s “Wichita Lineman.” He also hit us with a performance of his current single "Dear Rodeo," just no Reba on this particular night.

And if you missed it, in February Cody Johnson reveled that he has entered the film making business. The man who once had aspirations of becoming a bull rider, who had to settle for being one of country music's brightest stars, surprised all of us with the premiere trailer for a brand new documentary.

Be sure to give my new podcast a listen; Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download anywhere fine podcasts can be found. We've got a great conversation with Cody Johnson from earlier this year up there now.

And if you're craving more Texas and Red Dirt music, check out the Radio Texas, LIVE! app available on ANDROID or IOS -- through it you can continuously stream the best music in the world. Sounds great at work during the week, or relaxing on the weekend.

SET LIST:

0:00​ “Monday Morning Merle”

4:14​ “Understand Why”

9:56​ “Cowboy Life”

15:17​ “Wichita Lineman” Glen Campbell cover

19:07​ “Dear Rodeo”