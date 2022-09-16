Cody Johnson’s Flawless Cover of the Garth Brooks Smash ‘Shameless’ is Must Hear

Cody Johnson is still at it. The East Texan's cover of the Billy Joel penned Garth Brooks smash "Shameless" is perfection.

Something many folks don't know is that the song, which became Garth's seventh No. 1 single, and was included on his Ropin' the Wind album, was actually written by The Piano Man.

The song was written and originally recorded by Billy Joel, who included it on his 1989 album Storm Front. While the original version found success, it peaked inside the Top 40 on the pop charts -- it was actually Brooks' version that cemented the song in musical history when he took it to the top of the country charts in 1991.

And fun fact, as The Boot points out "Brooks appears on "Shameless" with Joel on the rocker's Live at Shea Stadium: The Concert album, which was released in 2011."

Well, as you'd imagine Cody Johnson does a fantastic cover of the song, alongside Jody Dale Bartula on fiddle on backup vocals.

And if you missed the big news, Johnson who is nominated for four CMAs this year will be joining fellow Male Vocalist of the Year nominee, Luke Combs, on his World Tour in 2023. London, Australia, Norway, Belgium, Ireland will all be getting a visit from Combs and Johnson.

