This past Friday Cody Canada and the Departed stopped by Tyler, TX, for a show at iconic Stanley's Famous Pit BBQ... Where they welcomed a very special surprise guest to the stage.

The guys from Whiskey Myers are all from around the Tyler area, most still live near by, and have been known to sit in when their friends come to town. The first time I saw Cody Tate sit in with a band was when William Clark Green came to The Rose City in 2011, it was a pretty cool moment that still pops up in my memories every year.

On Friday night, Tate was the guest of a legend, as Cody Canada welcomed the Whiskey Myer's guitarist to share the stage with him for a Neil Young cover at Stanley's. What a great moment.

As far as Cody Canada news goes, his re-record of Cross Canadian Ragweed's Soul Gravy was released on July 1st.. Featuring early '00s defining tracks including "Sick and Tired" and "Alabama", both of which charted on the Hot Country Songs charts, it's peak Ragweed.

But as it turns out Canada was never quite satisfied with the album. Back in January Cody Canada was our guest on Radio Texas, LIVE!, where he explained it all to us. Plus by rerecording the songs, now he actually them.

Cody Tate and Whiskey Myers are gearing up for the release of their new album. Tornillo will be released this Friday (July 29). Back in June, the band was surprised with Four New RIAA Certifications: “Stone,” “Ballad of a Southern Man” and “Broken Window Serenade” have been certified Platinum, while “Virginia” has achieved Gold status.

