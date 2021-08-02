WATCH: Whiskey Myers Pay Homage to Legendary Texas Rocker, ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill

Texas lost an icon last week when ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill passed away. Fellow Texas rockers Whiskey Myers wasted no time in honoring the rock god in concert over the weekend.

Last Wednesday (July 28), Dusty Hill died at his home in Houston. This according to a statement from his bandmates, and later confirmed by news outlets. Hill served as bassist for the Texas-based band for five decades.

"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX," ZZ Top's Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons write in s joint statement on the social media pages. "We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top'. We will forever be connected to that 'Blues Shuffle in C.'"

Following in the foot steps of ZZ Top, Whiskey Myers are one of Texas' premiere rock bands, so you know the guys were ready to honor their fellow Texans. In fact in their first show after his passing at Sweetwater Pavilion Ft Wayne, IN on July 30th, Cody Tate took over lead vocals for a solid "La Grange" cover.

