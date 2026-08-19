SMITH COUNTY, Texas -- Smith County is officially under a burn ban, but if your immediate concern was, "Wait, does this mean I can't grill?"...your burgers are not necessarily doomed.

The Smith County Commissioners Court issued a 90-day burn ban on August 18 as dry conditions and grass fires become a growing concern. But the county says there are exceptions, including cooking food on certain grills and smokers.

And apparently, plenty of East Texans had the same question.

Someone asked in the All Things Tyler Facebook group whether grilling is allowed during a burn ban, which prompted more than 100 comments. Some were helpful, and some were honestly amusing. Fortunately, Smith County itself entered the chat with the actual answer in the comments.

Can You Still Grill During the Smith County Burn Ban?

According to the county, you can still cook outdoors using a grill or smoker that contains all open flames and has an enclosed lid. The official Smith County Fire Marshal website confirms the same exception.

What Is Prohibited During the Burn Ban?

So this isn't a blanket permission slip for every possible form of outdoor cooking. Fire pits and other forms of outdoor burning are prohibited, and the county specifically says NO FIREWORKS. Please keep in mind that violating the burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor and can carry a fine of up to $500.

Why Is Smith County Under a Burn Ban?

Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue reported the county's Keetch-Byram Drought Index had reached 661 on a scale that tops out at 800, with conditions expected to get even drier, believe it or not. The county has also seen an increase in grass fires, with no significant rain expected for 10 to 14 days when that order was issued.

So, yeah, things are dry.

Very dry.

Keep the Water Hose Nearby

So yeah, if you're willing to withstand this outrageous heat, you can still make dinner outside, though I'd recommend popsicles for dinner. But only if you're using the kind of enclosed grill or smoker described by Smith County authorities.

Also, you may want to keep the water hose nearby anyway. Nobody wants their hamburger cookout to become a meeting with our hardworking fire department.

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