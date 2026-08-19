(Dallas, Texas) - It all went down yesterday, August 18, at Fair Park in Dallas. A host of celebrity judges from the DFW area got to taste all 15 Big Tex Choice Award finalists (yeah, I'm jealous). The judges determined the winners in four categories: Best Taste - Sweet; Best Taste - Savory; Best Taste - Sipper and Most Creative.

All 15 of the finalists looked delicious. The great thing is, you can try all the finalists, you can try the winners, you can try all of the great food created for this year's fair starting in September. So, without further ado, let's find out who the 2026 winners are.

Fair Season in Texas

Deny it all you want but fair season is just about upon us. The rides, the food, the entertainment, the food, the exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. For the State Fair of Texas, finding the wildest food concoctions is a tradition (bigtex.com). For the 2026 edition of the fair, there was no disappointment.

The State Fair of Texas is scheduled for September 25 through October 18 at Fair Park in Dallas. Outside of the Texas - OU (pardon me, O-Who) game, rides, and entertainment, you'll come for the wildest concoctions of food that are delicious.

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Big Texas Choice Awards

The contest started in June with a whopping 77 different food and drink entries. From there, it was whittled down to 60. Is anyone jealous of the taste testers? I am. Out of those 60, we got down to the top 15. A panel of celebrity judges tasted each of the 15 finalists (jealousy grows) and determined the winners in the three categories.

Here are the four winners of the 2026 Big Tex Choice Awards. And yes, you will be able to try the winners at this year's State Fair of Texas along with all of the Top 15 finalists and the other contestants. Enjoy the fair season in Dallas, and across East Texas, this year!

READ MORE: 15 Foods are Competing for a Trophy at the 2026 State Fair of Texas

Tease Your Taste Buds With the 2026 Big Tex Choice Awards Winners Every year, a panel of celebrity judges get the taste the best from the many State Fair of Texas concessionaires and determine the winners in four categories. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media