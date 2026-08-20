Texas Game Wardens seized 137 fish and four crabs after investigating suspected illegal fishing at the Texas City Dike, according to officials. Three people were found using four gill nets totaling more than 700 feet, along with an oversized cast net. Game wardens identified 160 violations during the investigation.

The tip received by the game wardens came in early one morning, earlier this month. When they responded, they found a vantage point where three people were casting and tending multiple nets. The three repeatedly filled a cooler with their catch. After the three pulled the four gill nets totaling more than 700 feet from the water, they were seen returning to their vehicle. That is when game wardens acted.

Game Wardens Find 137 Fish and Four Crabs

In total, the game wardens found 137 saltwater fish of all different species, three stone crabs and one sponge crab. The group was using four gill nets totaling more than 700 feet and an oversized cast net to catch them.

READ MORE: 5 East Texas Lakes Named Best for Fishing in the State

Why Were the Nets Illegal?

Gill nets are banned in Texas public waters because they can inadvertently kill marine life. Cast nets are legal but only for catching nongame fish and cannot be larger than 14 feet in diameter. When in saltwater, nongame fish caught with a cast net can only be used as bait.

Get our free mobile app

Two People Didn't Have Fishing Licenses

To make matters worse, two out of the three people caught by the game wardens didn't have fishing licenses. There were 160 alleged violations found; several tickets and warnings were issued.

If you see anyone who is violating the laws when it comes to fishing, wildlife, or boating you're encouraged to contact Operation Game Thief. You can remain anonymous when giving tips.

Best States for Fishing 2026 - See How Your State Stacks Up FishingBooker ranked all 50 states to determine where anglers are having the best experiences in 2026.

The study looked at factors like freshwater and saltwater opportunities, facilities, affordability, and overall accessibility. Flip through the gallery to see how each state performed and discover the top destinations for your next fishing trip.

Gallery Credit: Janna