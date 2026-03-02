(KNUE-FM) This police case out of Coffee City, Texas, has captured statewide attention and is now set to go to trial in fall 2026.

According to CBS 19, former Coffee City police chief John Jay Portillo is accused of tampering with government records and is scheduled to stand trial.

What Charges Does the Former Chief Face?

The former police chief faces six counts of tampering with government records. Prosecutors allege he repeatedly lied on his Coffee City application by failing to disclose a driving under the influence charge out of Florida and other disciplinary actions he received at two police agencies he previously worked in Harris County.

The case will return to court May 6 for a pre-trial hearing. But the actual trial is set to begin in the fall.

Why the Department Was Disbanded

John Jay Portillo was fired by the Coffee City Council in September of 2023, and they made the decision to disband the entire police department at that time. There were other officers that were indicted shortly after the force was disbanded.

Investigation Reveals Troubling Hiring Practices

News outlet KHOU investigated the situation last year and found questionable practices within the force. The investigation found the department hired 50 officers for a town of just over 250 people, with more than half of those officers previously being suspended, demoted, terminated, or dishonorably discharged from past law enforcement jobs.

We will be sure to follow this case and give you updates as it continues into the fall.

