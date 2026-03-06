(KNUE-FM) There was a man from West Texas who travelled to Tyler in an attempt to solicit sex from who he thought was an underage girl, but it was an undercover officer and the man was arrested. The details came from CBS 19, regarding 32-year-old Christopher David Stevens being charged with soliciting prostitution of a person under 18 years old.

How the Undercover Investigation Began

Back on February 27, officers began an online undercover investigation in Abilene targeting people seeking sex with underage girls. Undercover officers know about specific websites that are known for prostitution and child exploitation. During the operation an officer was contacted by a man later identified as Stevens who is a previous sex offender.

Stevens' conversation quickly turned to attempting to pay for sex from the undercover officer he believed was 15 years old. Stevens acknowledged he was speaking to a child and continued to engage in sexual acts in exchange for securing a hotel room in his name.

READ MORE: Gladewater Officer Arrested for Child Indecency

Suspect Allegedly Planned Meeting in Tyler

Stevens then discussed the 15-year-old traveling by Greyhound bus to Tyler, where they would engage in sexual acts before taking her to a hotel. He then went on to say he wanted the teenager to “work” by seeing other clients exchanging sex for money at the hotel.

Get our free mobile app

What Investigators Say Happened

On March 2, Texas DPS and Tyler Police along with members of the Texas OAG Human Trafficking Unit conducted an operation at the Greyhound bus station in Tyler.



While Stevens failed to show up at the station, he already acknowledged the undercover person’s age and repeatedly agreed to engage in sexual acts with a child in exchange for money.

Indecency With a Child, Murder, Robbery Make Up the Crimes of Texas 10 Most Wanted These 10 fugitives of the law have committed some serious crimes in Texas including murder, sexual assault and theft. Gallery Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety