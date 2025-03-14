There are so many people in Texas that start their day with a cup of coffee.

Some add things to it such as sugar or creamer, although I just like black coffee as I get my day started.

If you’re one of the people that enjoy coffee creamer, you’re going to need to check your refrigerator as there is a coffee creamer recall going on right now.

Popular Coffee Creamer Recalled in Texas

According to KVUE and the Food and Drug Administration, International Delight is recalling two of their popular coffee creamer flavors due to spoilage issues.

The two flavors affected are the Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll and Hazelnut flavors.

There are a total of 75,000 bottles of coffee creamer affected by this recall.

The Recalled Creamer Uses These Expiration Dates

If you have either of those two flavors of coffee creamer with the expiration dates of 03 JUL 2025 or 02 JUL 2025, you should NOT consume that creamer.

The FDA has issued a Class II risk level which means “use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible heath consequences.”

These Coffee Creamers Were Sold in Many States

These recalled coffee creamers were sold in Texas along with 30 other states.

When it comes to food or beverage recalls, I always remember the rule, ‘When in Doubt, Throw it Out’.

The last thing you want is one of your friends or family members getting sick from some coffee creamer you had in the refrigerator.

