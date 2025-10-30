(KNUE-FM) It’s beginning to be that time of year when you start wearing longer sleeves here in Texas and you might even keep a coat around just in case it starts getting cold. It was just yesterday morning that I was debating what to wear as the mornings have started getting colder here in the Lone Star State.

The cooler start to the day is not a problem for most Texans, especially after months of hot temperatures. But it’s not the cooler temperatures that bother me; it’s the wild weather that comes along when the temperatures drop.

Why Texas Weather Turns Wild in the Cold Months

Since the weather is changing, it’s time to make sure that you and your family are fully prepared for any weather conditions we might face over the next few months. That includes making sure you are prepared for any power outages.

Here in Texas, we are no strangers to power outages as the power grid has caused issues in the past, but things have been better as of late, and I don’t want you stranded with nothing because you didn’t prepare.

Must-Have Items for Power Outages

There are things you can do now that will make a power outage nothing more than a minor annoyance, but it’s important to take action soon. Remember, necessities change over time, it’s important now to have a power bank in case you need to charge your phone and the power outage lasts longer than a few hours.

It’s all about wishing for the best but still planning for the worst. Let’s look at how you should prepare now for a power outage.

