Most Texans wake up each morning and go to work. We work hard for our money. So, when I hear about scammers, I get angry. It’s so aggravating to hear about people who aren’t willing to work for what they want in life. Instead, they would try to scam others out of their hard-earned money.

Why Scammers Target Texans

These scammers know exactly what they are doing, and they don’t seem to care about the consequences of their actions. Which is why I wanted to take the time to inform you about 5 common scams found in Texas according to the FBI.

You may have already heard of some of these scams listed below but this is your reminder to stay aware of the things around you. It only takes one busy day that you are distracted for them to get your information and cause months of headaches for you and your family.

READ MORE: Six Texas Scams You Must Avoid in 2026

How Easily Scammers Can Trick You

After spending 10+ hours at work, I had just arrived home and got a phone call from someone claiming to be my bank and had to verify account details for some reason. I was exhausted and not paying attention, before I realized I had started typing my bank card number into the phone, and I just paused. I then realized this was a scam and hung up.

I called my bank and told them what happened, we took the appropriate security measures, but I quickly understood how easy it is to become a victim of a scammer.

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How Each Scam Works and What to Watch For

To make sure you don’t become a victim of any of these common scams, I wanted to make sure you know about them and how they work. Here is some insight into 5 of the most common scams you will find in the state of Texas.

FBI Warning: Five Scams That Are Now On The Rise in Texas ﻿ The FBI has issued a warning highlighting some of the most common scams we as Texans now face. Let's take a look to help ourselves and help our loved ones too. Get more on each of them here.