This May, we will welcome over twenty of the best BBQ Joints from across the Lone Star State to Tyler, TX. And guess what? You can partake in all of their smoked meats while enjoying a full day of live music, too.

The 11th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is back in Tyler at the all-new Park of East Texas on May 10th. That means for over a decade, now, we've welcomed some of the best music and the best BBQ to The Rose City each spring. Wow, time flies when you're stuffed with BBQ.

20+ Delicious Texas BBQ Joints Coming To Tyler, TX

Before we get to the BBQ lineup, our music lineup is stacked too. We are proud to welcome three of the hottest acts in Texas and two Texas/Red Dirt legends.

DJ Jonathan Terrell

Cory Morrow

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Ty Myers

Braxton Keith - Direct Support

- Direct Support Treaty Oak Revival - Headliner

