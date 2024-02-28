CONFIRMED: This is the Real Texas Taco Bell Koe Wetzel Will Be at Tonight

Ok, Fort Worth, TX, this hasn't been made public yet, but I've got it on good authority that Koe Wetzel will be signing tacos and working the drive-thru at a Taco Bell in your city tonight.

Get our free mobile app

It was eight years ago tonight that Koe was arrested for public intoxication for simply wanting a late-night chalupa, we've all been there. Tonight, for the first time, Koe will be making a public appearance at a Taco Bell, before heading to a big party at his Riot Room bar in Fort Worth for Koe Day.

Listen, leave work right now and make your way to 3801 Valentine St in Fort Worth, TX, Koe will be showing up there right around 6:30 PM tonight (February 28, 2024), on his way to the Riot Room.

If you missed it, for Koe Day today, he released Noise Complaint on vinyl for the first time. And two weeks ago he began teasing more new music, but for now, there's not a lot of info on that one.

His latest album Hell Paso was released in September '22 and surprised many fans with its edginess and dark themes. Some have even expressed concern for the country-rocker. But Koe assured me that he was okay:

"Man I just wanted to reach out to anybody going through stuff like that, you know, and help them out and hopefully it helps them get through another day."

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to stream Zach Bryan, Whiskey Myers, Koe Wetzel, Flatland Cavalry, Shane Smith & The Saints and all the rest of your favorites without commercial interruption.