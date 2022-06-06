The incredible talented couple JJ Watt and his wife Kealia Ohai Watt have some great news as they are now expecting their first child! And while the posts made on social media by both parents show they are very excited to the addition to their family this baby is already set up for success. With these two as parents the child will be good looking and have unbelievable athletic skills.

The couple has been together since 2016 when JJ was the face of the Houston Texans and Kealia was playing for the Houston Dash which is part of the National Women's Soccer League. The couple got married in the Bahamas in February of 2020. After spending 10 years with the Houston Texans JJ's NFL career uprooted the Watt family to Arizona as he began playing for the Cardinals. Kealia is still playing with the Chicago Red Stars.

More Information About JJ Watt and His Wife Expecting Their First Child

Wishing JJ and Kealia the Best on Their New Addition to the Family

It's very exciting to hear about the growing family and we are wishing nothing but the best to the newest addition to the Watt family in October. We will be sure to update you when the new addition arrives and what sports teams offers him or her their first contract.

