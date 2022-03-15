Construction Equipment Theme Park For Kids Opening In Texas

With the kids being off, you're probably trying to figure out things to do with your little ones to keep you from going crazy. If you have a little one that's into shows like "Bob The Builder" or if they're fascinated with heavy equipment, then there's a new "theme park" that's opening this week in Texas that your kids are going to love and maybe you will too.

Dig World, the first heavy construction equipment themed amusement park in Texas will open in Katy This Week.

Dig World is designed to safely provide a hands-on experience for both children and adults in operating heavy equipment including full size Caterpillar Mini-Excavators, Skid Steers and UTVs. Other attractions at Dig World include a gem mining station, a playground, and a turf field with games such as Cornhole and TowerBall.

The park is adjacent to Katy Mills mall, spanning 3.5 acres.

The park is scheduled to open this week on March 17th but according to a recent post on their instagram page, tickets have already been moving like crazy, so much so, that their website actually crashed.

They offer 2-hour passes to Dig World. All children under 32" tall are free but for everyone else, a 2-hour pass is $24.99. Rides are restricted by height. Children taller than 48" may operate all attractions by themselves while kids taller than 42" can operate most of the equipment by themselves. Children between 32" and 48" tall may ride and operate machinery with an adult. Children shorter than 32" may utilize all other attractions in the park except for the machinery.

Who Knew "Work" Could Be So Fun?

This looks super cool and a lot of fun but most importantly, AFFORDABLE, when you consider most "theme parks" cost $50 or more a person to attend. The kids will love it and adults who always wanted to handle heavy machinery will love it too.

