Even some of the most conservative East Texans are expressing concern, or at least confusion, over a recent bill that has been passed in the Texas Senate. Senate Bill 3 passed last Friday (18 to 4). In this bill, two dozen curriculum teaching requirements for our public school systems were cut.

Although some have expressed agreement and are glad to see some "red tape" cut, there are a few of these would-be-cut requirements that are raising eyebrows. What are the issues in question?

Perhaps the one getting the most attention from Texans, wherever they happen to be on the political spectrum, is in regard to no longer requiring Texas schools to teach that the KKK, or Ku Klux Klan, is "morally wrong," reports YahooNews, TheGrio, HuffPost, and various other media outlets.

Another cut that's causing dismay? Texas schools would no longer be required to study Martin Luther King's 'I Have A Dream' speech. I confess, I don't understand why this would be eliminated. This is a speech that has united and inspired many of us for so many years--no matter our political affiliations.

Other cuts made would include requiring schools to study Susan B. Anthony's writings on the Women's Suffrage Movement or Native American history.

Why this effort to pass a bill that eliminates requiring schools to teach about the diverse groups in our population?

YahooNews reports Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Texas parents "want their students to learn how to think critically, not be indoctrinated by the ridiculous leftist narrative that America and our Constitution are rooted in racism.”

To be clear, this bill would not make teaching these subjects illegal. It only makes them no longer required, should it go through the entire process to become law.

Concerned Texans who disagree feel that removing these teaching standards are a step in the wrong direction and may lead away from educating our children about the diversity of American citizens and their histories.

How about you? Do you think this was a wise move by the Texas Senate or a step in the wrong direction? Let us know in the comments.

The bill awaits further discussion in the Texas House.

Senate Bill 3, which passed on Friday, July 16, would make it no longer a legal requirement to teach:

