52 Years Ago: Conway Twitty Earns First No. 1 Country Hit With ‘Next in Line’

Fifty-two years ago today (Nov. 2, 1968) was a day of celebration for Conway Twitty: It was on that date that the singer earned his first of many No. 1 hits on the country charts, with his song "Next in Line," which was the title track of his fifth studio album released on Decca Records.

"Next in Line" was significant for Twitty because it marked his entrance into the world of country music after enjoying several years of success as a pop artist. The singer had released several non-country albums prior to Next in Line and earned a No. 1 single on the pop charts with "It's Only Make Believe," which sold more than 8 million copies. But with "Next in Line," Twitty found his home in country music: The song, written by Wayne Kemp and Curtis Wayne, was the first of more than 40 No. 1 hits that the tunesmith had in country music.

Twitty's foray into country music also introduced him to Loretta Lynn. Together, the two released more than 10 studio albums and earned five No. 1 singles.

Twitty passed away in 1993 at the age of 59, from a ruptured blood vessel in his stomach. "Next in Line" was included on his 25 Number Ones album, released posthumously in 2004.

