Conway Twitty was a one-man hit machine: Throughout his career, from his pop and rock beginnings in the 1950s to his pivot to country in the mid-1960s, he had more than 50 songs reach the top of the charts.

Twitty built his career on crooning love songs, both as a solo artist and as a singing partner to Loretta Lynn. Although his tunes don't seem particularly racy these days, they were frequently controversial for the time.

Below, The Boot counts down Twitty's Top 10 songs. From sweet to sultry to silly, it's all there.