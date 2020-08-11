Country music's history is full of iconic duos -- Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, Brooks & Dunn, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, to name just a few -- but we'd be hard-pressed to think of a pair more iconic than Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty.

Between 1971 and 1988, Lynn and Twitty released 11 studio albums together and charted 12 singles, five of which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. Known for their onstage banter and near-theatrical interpretations of their songs, Lynn and Twitty had a chemistry that could weave seamlessly from humor to heartbreak, to a love ballad and back again.

Lynn and Twitty's stage personas caused many to suspect that they were having a real-life affair. Although their relationship never extended beyond friendship and music, they shared an understandably close bond. In addition to their work together, both artists pursued wildly successful solo careers in country music.

Below are The Boot's pics for the five best of Twitty and Lynn's duets, recorded throughout their substantial career together.