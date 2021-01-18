Coronavirus Discovered on Huge Batch of Ice Cream

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Of all the foods that have to be destroyed because they are infected with coronavirus, our sense of sadness is at its peak because it's ice cream.

Most of the 29,000 cartons of the ice cream produced in eastern China had not been sold, but authorities were forced to issue a recall on about 390 cartons of the product manufactured by Daqiaodao Food Co., Ltd. in Tianjin, which is adjacent to Beijing.

Officials are working to track down the cartons that have been sold.

The facility where the ice cream is made had to be sealed while employees were tested for coronavirus, according to Bloomberg. As of now, authorities do not believe anyone has contracted COVID-19 from being in contact with the contaminated ice cream.

Unfortunately, ingredients from all over the world can potentially wind up in the products you buy. The ingredients used in the tainted ice cream include New Zealand milk powder and whey powder from Ukraine, the government said.