Fifty-plus years ago, the Academy of Country Music kicked off their first-ever awards show, honoring the best and brightest in country music. Over the years, the ACM Awards have moved from Los Angeles, Calif.; to Las Vegas, Nev.; to Arlington, Texas; and back to Las Vegas, celebrating thousands of country artists and industry professionals in hundreds of categories.

The ACM Awards have been hosted by iconic stars such as Reba McEntire and dynamic duos including Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton. They've debuted historic performances (Dolly Parton and Katy Perry's 2016 rendition of "Jolene" and Garth Brooks and George Strait's 2013 performance of "The Dance" and "The Cowboy Rides Away" in honor of Dick Clark, for example). They've introduced new stars, eternal legacies and almost every artist you've loved over the years.

Throughout more than five decades of the ACM Awards, it only serves to reason that there would be a few repeat winners, especially when you have legends like Strait, Brooks and McEntire in the mix. Click through the photo gallery below to see which country stars have won the most ACM Awards.

Delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 ACM Awards are set to take place on Sept. 16 at 8PM ET on CBS. This year's ACMs will be broadcast from three venues in Nashville, not Las Vegas, Nev., as in most years. Expect performances from the historic Ryman Auditorium, the iconic Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry House, where host Keith Urban will be centered.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 ACM Awards.

