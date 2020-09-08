Poll: Which Country Song Got You Through a Breakup?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

Most of us have been there when it comes to breakups, and one thing that we humans tend to do to help us with our crazy emotions is listen to music. Thankfully, country music has no shortage of songs that were made just for this purpose.

Whether you're going the route of "Before He Cheats" from Carrie Underwood, or something like "Don't Think I Don't Think About It" by Darius Rucker, you can sway your emotions any way you want with country music.

Carly Pearce just released a pretty epic post breakup song called "Next Girl" and it's a note to the next girl who dates her ex-man. It's a warning, perhaps, of what's to come.

Which country song got you through a breakup?