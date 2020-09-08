‘Taste of Fair’ coming to East Texas State Fair Fairgrounds

2020 was supposed to have been a great year. COVID-19 decided that it needed to cast it's net of misery upon us. Just about everything had to be cancelled, including the East Texas State Fair. But have no fear, we'll be able to get a literal taste of the fair coming soon to the East Texas State Fair Fairgrounds.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Back in June, the East Texas State Fair hosted Fair Food Drive In Days. It was a weekend that some of our favorite fair vendors could set up for us to stop by and try their most delicious fair food. I stopped by that weekend and it was oh so good.

I said that the East Texas State Fair needed to do the event again and they are. Coming Thursday through Sunday, September 24 - 27 and Thursday through Sunday, October 1 - 4, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., you will be able to visit Fair Park Drive and try all the best food the fair has to offer.

Oh yes, turkey legs, funnel cakes, corn dogs, crazy drink flavors and more. Stop in, pick up your food, head back to the office, your home or whatever spot your hanging out at (seating will not be available on site). Social distancing measures will be in place as well as masks will have to be worn.

Mark your calendars and stop by to enjoy some of the best food the East Texas State Fair has to offer. Get more details at etstatefair.com.