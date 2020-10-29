Turn Up Your BOOm Box — Here’s a Spooktacular Country Music Playlist for Halloween

Murder and mayhem are just a few of the themes that make country music what it is. The genre wouldn't be the same without a few outlaws and otherworldly reminders of mistakes we've made and long-dead love.

From the ghosts of our past to prison walls to the cowboys and heroes we've always wanted to be, this playlist can serve as the soundtrack for your Halloween, whatever it may hold. Turn it up to get your spook on, and let country music, past and present, haunt your holiday.

Press play below for more than two hours of mysterious, mischievous and malevolent country tunes. This playlist is the perfect backdrop to a spooktacular holiday.

LISTEN: The Boot's Spooktacular Country Playlist