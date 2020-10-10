Women in country music have historically had a lot to say, across a wide spectrum of politics and experiences. The genre's female artists have, for decades, produced thought-provoking art.

Many country women have used their music to make a statement: about different views of womanhood, relationships, double standards and life in general. They come from different sides of the political spectrum, different social classes and different parts of the country, and their varied experiences have connected with generations of listeners.

When considering country music's history of statement songs, these 10, all from powerful women, have made an impact.