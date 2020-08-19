Certain country music so perfectly captures the dimly-lit lifestyle of a smoky dive bar that it shares its moniker with those establishments: honky-tonk. Both as a place and as a song, the honky-tonk is all about the tears in the beers, the camaraderie of an understanding bartender and the good company of some other lonely barstools.

Throughout the years, a handful of artists have dominated the honky-tonk style of country music, both in sound and theme. Names such as Johnny Horton, Merle Haggard and Hank Williams (and his descendents) spring to mind, along with the voices of Travis Tritt, Dwight Yoakam and others from the style's resurgence in the '90s and beyond.

Narrowing down this list to the Top 10 Honky-Tonk Songs in Country Music was as tough as a hardwood dancefloor. Honorable mentions go to the honky-tonk angels such as Loretta Lynn and recent upstarts including Midland, Hayden Haddock and the Shootouts.