Willie Nelson’s Two-Day 90th Birthday Celebration will be Unbelievable

This is how I want to celebrate my 90th birthday too. American icon Willie Nelson is set to turn the big 9-0 in style with several of the most popular names in music.

This two day event is shaping up to be unlike anything I've ever seen before. This April 29th and 30th some of the biggest names in the world will be in Los Angeles, CA at The Hollywood Bowl for the Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday.

This lineup is stacked in every sense of the word, it'll include performances by Willie Nelson, Billy Strings, Charley Crockett, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Chicks, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, Ziggy Marley, with more to be announced.

From Willie's socials:

Willie Nelson is commemorating his 90th Birthday at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on April 29-30! @CapitalOne cardholders have access to an exclusive presale for this two night extravaganza starting Wed. Jan. 25th at 10am PT. Club Luck Member Presale starts Thu. Jan. 26th at 10am PT. 2-Day Tickets on sale to the public Sat. Jan. 28th at 10am PT. Buy 2-Day Tickets here: https://bit.ly/3XPkhcX

Willie Nelson has announces a new album, I Don’t Know A Thing About Love, in addition to his 90th birthday, Willie Nelson just announced his 98th total career studio album, I Don’t Know A Thing About Love is due out on March 3rd.

