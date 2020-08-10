Couple Offends Wedding Guests By Ranking Them On Invitations

Ahh, 2020. We've been through so, so much this year already. We're well aware of the big things - pandemic, protests, politics - but we've done our best (or at least I like to hope so) to make it through thus far. But I do have a soft spot for brides having to plan a wedding through the COVID-19 pandemic. It's already hard enough to plan a wedding and hope everything goes according to plan, but throw a time of sickness, death, and fear into the mix, and it's just not fun anymore.

One couple, like many across the nation, are trying to adjust their wedding guest count for their wedding to make it more comfortable for guests that still decide to attend. But I think they went about it the wrong way. The couple's wedding invitation made its way to Reddit, and took off from there.

It reads:

"Dear friends and family,

Please understand that our venue is limited in the number of guests we will be able to accommodate for our wedding day. As much as we would love to have each and every one of you join us on our big day, we are forced to split our guests into groups to ensure we do not surpass our capacity restrictions."

So I'm pretty understanding so far. Venues are having to adjust just as much as the bride and groom are. But then the couple decides to "rank" their guests by groups A, B, and C.

A - The couple's first-choice guests. They're expecting a lot from them.

B - The back-up group just in case most of Group A can't attend.

C - The back-up back-ups that are just primarily there to fill seats so it looked like people came.

Groups B & C were told to "keep an eye on the wedding website for notice that space has become available". WHAT?

The couple then suggested that all guests hire a babysitter for the night anyways, saying, "If possible, we encourage our guests to hire a babysitter for the night and leave your children at home. As much as we love kids, we are doing our best to make space for all the guests we can. We also ask for our single guests to forego their plus ones if possible. We appreciate your understanding."

So now they want guests to make plans even if they aren't technically invited...just in case they get invited at the last minute?

I don't understand this, but I guess they're just trying to be accommodating. How would you react to this? Let me know in the comments!