COVID 19 Update: Smith County April 10th

Smith County is closing in on surpassing 100 COVID-19 cases within the county.

In the last 24 hours, five new cases of COVID-19 has been reported by NET Health.

Tyler, Texas (Friday, April 10)

There are 5 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for a total of 93 positive cases in Smith County as of Friday, April 10 at 2 p.m.

There are two (2) COVID-19 related fatalities within Smith County as of Friday, April 10 at 2 p.m.

There are currently 23 reported recovered cases in Smith County as of Friday, April 10at 2 p.m.

Active cases in Smith County: 68

The Smith County Emergency Operations Center is active and meeting seven days a week to coordinate the best response for the Smith County community.

Please note: The EOC will not meet or put out an update on Sunday, April 12 in respect of the holiday.

Smith County extends Stay at Home Order issued by Judge Nathaniel Moran

On Tuesday, April 7, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran extended his local “Stay at Home” Order for all Smith County residents until April 30, 2020. This extension mirrors the time period of Governor Greg Abbott’s GA 14 Order, which began on March 31, and mandated “Stay at Home” restrictions state-wide through the end of April.

Additional Call Center established for patient screening without primary care provider

The Northeast Texas Public Health District, in partnership with the local government, hospital systems and colleges, has established an additional call center to assist with novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pre-screening for individuals without primary care physicians.

Should you be experiencing or developing COVID-19 symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, fever, cough or shortness of breath, call (903) 617-6404 to speak with a representative who will make referrals to physicians.

Prospective patients may contact the call center Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. where they will be screened over the phone by healthcare professionals. If the individual meets the screening criteria for COVID-19, they will be referred to a physician UT Health East Texas and CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances on an alternating basis. Ultimately, the physician will determine whether or not the individual meets the criteria for testing.

City of Tyler

The City of Tyler will extend modified facility operations until Friday, May 4. All events City-operated or in a City facility have been suspended through May 4.

Get more information on closures or adjusted services:

On the second Saturday of every month, people from all over meet in Downtown Tyler for Hit the Bricks. However, this month will be a little different. We will be hosting a VIRTUAL Hit the Bricks. Follow the Facebook event page to find out how you can support Downtown businesses without ever leaving your house. To download the “Rose City Strong” Facebook frame to show Downtown (and all of Tyler) that we’re standing behind them. Go to your Facebook page and select “Update Profile Photo, then select “Add a Frame,” and search for Rose City Strong.

Smith County

Most Smith County offices remains open to the public, but with limited walk-in services. The County encourages people to conduct their businesses online. Many non-essential services are by appointment only. The Smith County Tax Office is closed to the public until further notice but is still working to assist Smith County residents and businesses. People can pay their property taxes over the phone, online or through mail. People can renew their auto registration online or through the mail. They are also continuing to service car dealers who need title work. For more information, call (903) 590-2920 or visit: https://www.smith-county.com/government/elected-officials/tax-assessor

Jury duty continues to be suspended through May 1. For a full list of adjusted Smith County services, please visit https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/corona-virus-information.

Smith County and NDMJ Transportation are teaming up to use the County’s Voucher Program to deliver food, water, medication and other necessities to elderly and disabled citizens who live in rural areas and do not have transportation. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Department of Transportation has approved Smith County and NDMJ to use grant funds already awarded to deliver essential items. Jamal Moharer, owner of NDMJ, provides the taxi cabs for the deliveries. There is no cost associated with this program. To request the assistance, residents can call the Tyler/Smith County Area Mobility Manager Kristy Range at kristyrange@gmail.com or (903) 714-5079; or contact NDMJ Transportation at (903) 592-3232. For more, visit www.smith-county.com

Tyler Independent School District

Tyler ISD Curbside Meals are available for students 18 years and younger Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations: Austin, Dixie, Griffin, and Peete elementary schools, Caldwell Arts Academy, and Boulter, Hubbard, Moore and Three Lakes middle schools. Meals WILL be served this Friday, April 10, which is Good Friday.

Social and emotional learning resources are available to students and parents on the tylerisd.org/distancelearning web page. Campus counselors are also able to provide online counseling video phone calls and/or video chats. To request counseling services, students and parents can submit a Counseling Referral Form on their school counselor's web page.

For updates, information and frequently asked questions, go to tylerisd.org/covid19.

Hospital Updates

Due to CDC recommendation, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances is asking all patients, visitors and employees to wear a mask while visiting our facilities. Homemade cloth masks are appropriate for visitors. Our providers and health care workers will continue to use appropriate medical masks (PPE) when working. We are committed to ensuring our hospital continues to be a safe place to receive care – we appreciate your continued support and understanding as we implement these guidelines.

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances is truly humbled by the community’s support and are currently requesting donations of homemade cloth masks for visitors and staff (for non-patient care use). Donations can be delivered to the Education Department at 800 S. Beckham Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic and UT Health East Texas have expanded telehealth services and online screening tools to best serve their patients. Telehealth services will be HIPPA-compliant.

If you are experiencing or developing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, call to speak with a clinician who will provide telephonic triage and make appropriate referrals in accordance with CDC guidelines. Additionally, you may visit www.coronavirus.gov and take a “Coronavirus Self-Checker” assessment. This will help you communicate symptoms to your doctor when you call their office before making a visit.

To coordinate prescreening and referral directly with UT Health East Texas, patients may call (903) 596- DOCS.

To coordinate prescreening and referral directly with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, patients may call (903) 606-DOCS.

**In the event of an emergency, call 911.

Texas Department of Public Safety

The Texas Department of Public Safety has established a webpage to answer frequently asked questions about required quarantine regarding air and road travel:

At the direction of Governor Greg Abbott and in light of the governor's State of Disaster Declaration related to the COVID-19, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has been directed to extend the expiration date of Texas identification cards (ID), driver licenses (DL), commercial DLs (CDL) and election identification certificates (EIC). Additionally, the department has been directed to close DL offices, effective Thursday, March 19, until directed to reopen by the governor. These actions come as the state works to limit the ongoing spread of COVID-19 by increasing social distancing in communities.

Customers can conduct their transactions online, by phone or by mail. DPS encourages Texans to check the expiration date on their card and call 1-866-DL-RENEW (1-886-357-3639) or visit Texas.gov to see if you're eligible to conduct your transaction online.