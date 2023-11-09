24 Tyler Area Restaurants Inspected – 1 Shut Down Due To Health Code Violations

Get our free mobile app

It is the job of the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) to inspect Tyler, Texas area restaurants and any establishment that serves food to the public to make sure they are doing so properly and not endangering public health.

NET Health inspectors are out daily inspecting restaurants, schools, healthcare facilities, convenience stores, grocery stores, and mobile food establishments and giving them immediate feedback on their business operation along with a grade of their performance. Every restaurant strives for perfection, but some slip occasionally and end up having to address some issues.

Those issues could be:

procedural - proper paperwork or training of employeees

cleanliness - not only of the dining room, but the kitchen, prep area, refrigeration/freezer, even restrooms

mechanical or plumbing - equipment isn't properly installed or issues with plumbing

food handling or storage - prepared foods not being held at proper temperatures or being mislabeled and stored improperly

or other issues

Once the inspection of the establishment is complete, NET Health will score them on a demerit system. NET Health operates on a zero-and-up scale, unlike other health departments that give a letter grade. So the closer to '0' a restaurant is, the better they performed on their inspection report. The higher the number, the more issues they had.

Taking a look at the inspection reports from the previous week, one Tyler restaurant had a total of 31 demerits and was shut down by NET Health. NET Health is scheduled to revisit this restaurant today (November 8th), but that report hasn't been made public yet, and whether or not their permit to serve food was reestablished.

25 Tyler Area Restaurants Inspected - 1 Shut Down Due To Health Code Violations Let's take a look at the latest restaurant inspection reports from NET Health from November 1st - 8th. The goal is to have a score of '0'. Those locations with a higher score had more issues within their location that needed to be addressed. You can visit the NET Health site to see why these food establishments received the score that they did.

One restaurant had 31 demerits and was temporarily shut down by NET Health.

Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1

Take A Look At These Longview Area Restaurant Inspection Reports (10.16.23) Longview area restaurants were recently paid a visit by the health inspector. Find out how your local favorites performed on their latest inspection. Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1

Take A Look At These Restaurant Inspection Reports From NET Health (10.04.23) Here is a listing of the latest restaurant inspection reports that have been conducted by NET Health. They're inspecting more than restaurants in Tyler but throughout Northeast Texas as well. Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1

NET Health Inspected 18 Tyler Restaurants, Check Out The Results (09.19.23) Let's take a look at the latest restaurant inspection reports from NET Health from September 11th - 19th. The goal is to have a score of '0'. Those locations with a higher score had more issues within their location that needed to be addressed. You can visit the NET Health site to see why these food establishments received the score that they did. Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1