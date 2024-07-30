Cozy Treehouse a Top-Rated Airbnb in the Texas Hill Country

One of the most loved homes on Airbnb is a treehouse in the Texas hill country. We all know that Fredericksburg, Texas is beautiful, but this rental property looks like the perfect setting for a relaxing getaway.

This Airbnb is one of the highest ranked homes based on ratings, reviews, and reliability and while I haven’t visited this property myself the pictures make me want to set up a weekend to visit because this property looks like fun but also has all the things you need to be comfortable in a rental property.

Called the Acorn Treehouse at Honeytree

The treehouse rental is not large, at approximately 300 square feet and its floor level is 10 feet above ground. It’s a unique property but looks fun. There is an outdoor bathtub (with three sides enclosed for privacy). It’s got a full kitchenette, and a king bed under a vaulted ceiling.

There is a Rooftop Area to the Treehouse

If you like to go stargazing there is a rooftop patio perfect for you. Or you can spend your day reading and lounging in the daybed or macrame swing. There is even a firepit if you want to make s’mores toward the end of your night.

The Acorn Treehouse is 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, so it can only handle 2 guests. But this could be a wonderful romantic getaway. After seeing the photos of this incredible rental property I’m sure you’re going to want to book a stay soon too.

Awesome Treehouse Airbnb Rental in Texas This Texas Hill Country rental looks so relaxing! Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins