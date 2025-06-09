Did you ever hear the story of the "crazy lady" who drank mineral water from Mineral Spring, TX, and was cured of her "crazies?" Well, that's how the story goes anyway.

Did you know that H-E-B has now been selling that same Crazy Water in its stores for two years? As the legend goes it'll cure anyone of their crazy.

Crazy Water is Sold at H-E-B in Texas

Carol Elder and her family bought the Famous Water Company in Mineral Wells, TX, and at the time they had no idea what a journey it would take them on. Watch the video below to see how Carol got Crazy Water back into the hands of Texans.

If you've never had Crazy Water No. 4, you are missing out. "This full-bodied natural still mineral water is jam-packed with minerals, so it's recommended to only drink 1 - 2 glasses per day. Sourced at 120 feet below the ground in Mineral Wells, Texas, this alkaline water provides quick hydration."

About Crazy Water Bottling Company

Crazy Water Bottle Company is based in Mineral Wells, Texas. Legend has it that back in 1881, there was a woman who spent her days sitting next to a well, drinking mineral water. Thousands of people flocked there and called it the "Crazy Well," including Ed Dismuke. After discovering it helped alleviate his life-threatening disease, Ed founded the Famous Mineral Water Company. In 1999, Scott and Carol Elder, as well as Carol’s parents, Bill and Helen Arneson, purchased the Famous Mineral Water Company. Today, Crazy Water continues its legacy by offering mineral water that’s bottled in Texas.

Now, go try some!