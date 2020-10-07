Crockpot Classics – Creamy Rotel Keto Chicken and Bacon Bake

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Are you keto? Do you love your crockpot? If you're like me and answered yes to both of those, you're going to love this easy, healthy Creamy Rotel Chicken and Bacon bake!

I stole the original recipe that I completely reworked for the crockpot from my friends Samantha Anne and Stephanie Stuart with Pruvit, a Keto supplement and support group I belong to on Facebook.

So, here is what I threw in the crockpot overnight. I put it in a baking dish this morning after letting all of that goodness come together on low heat for eight hours. When I get home tonight, I'll go ahead and add some more cheese and bacon and broil it until its bubbling on top!

Bristol/TSM

My ingredients:

3 cans of Great Value Premium Fully Cooked Chunk Chicken, 12.5 oz

Great Value Salad Dressing & Recipe Mix, Ranch, 1 oz

Great Value Finely Shredded Parmesan Cheese, 6 oz

Great Value All Natural Sour Cream, 8 oz

Great Value Cream Cheese, 8 oz

Great Value Ultra-Pasteurized Real Heavy Whipping Cream, 16 Oz

Great Value Real Bacon Pieces, 2.5 oz

Great Value Diced Tomatoes with Green Chilies, 10 oz

I will add part of the following before I broil the final product:

Great Value Naturally Hickory Smoked Fully Cooked Bacon, Mega Pack, 6.3 oz

Great Value Finely Shredded Italian Style Cheese, 8 oz