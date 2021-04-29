What Are Some of the Strongest Reasons People Quit the Keto Diet?

Wait! I come in peace. Please don't shoot the messenger.

First of all, before anything else is read, please know:

I understand how tremendously difficult it can be to lose weight. It seems to be part of the modern human contract that many of us will find ourselves struggling to fight the extra baggage that wants to weigh us down--both metaphorically and physically.

If somehow you're not familiar, the Keto diet is one of the newest low-carb incarnations with a particular focus on a high intake of fat. According to one USA Today article, "though there are slightly different versions of the ketogenic diet, it's primarily based on a low intake of carbohydrates coupled with a high intake of fat and protein."

I have several friends that are keto loyalists. They swear by it. And, if I'm honest, they've enjoyed some impressive results. So what's the problem? Cardiologists and other doctors are quite concerned that, despite the weight loss, the long-term effects on heart and kidney health are cause for caution.

In an effort to battle the bulge, many people will do whatever it takes it order to watch the number on the scale go down. But doctors urge us to be aware that there's a difference between weight loss and overall body health. Of course, some are so desperate to lose the weight that they simply put that out of their mind or just don't care.

Because of the focus on high-fat and low-carb, the Keto diet necessarily means that dieters will be significantly reducing their intake of fruits, veggies, and whole grains--always a red flag for health professionals.

And now that the Keto diet has been around for awhile, more people are sharing their reasoning for quitting it altogether and switching to other alternatives. Some of the main reasons?

One of the most common reasons is what is known as the "keto flu." This is when keto dieters struggle to overcome feelings of sluggishness that they can't seem to shake. And even if they lose some weight, they generally just don't feel very good. That's likely not sustainable--especially in the long-term.

One keto dieter, Shelley Kearney, told Insider.com she struggled with "getting over the sluggish, flu-like symptoms was the hardest and I suffered with headaches a lot."

Another common reason for quitting is that many find the keto diet too restrictive to adopt as a life-long way of eating. Especially when socializing and eating out.

Other frustrations that lead to quitting the diet include just being tired of being tired all the time. Life is hard enough as it is. But to have to walk through your days feeling worn out, even upon awaking...well, for some it just isn't worth it.

So, what do they suggest as a healthy diet alternative? Well, see that's the thing. The general vernacular is changing. Many health professionals are veering away from the word "diet" because it carries the connotation that it's for a short to moderately long period of time.

That's never going to be the answer long-term. Unless we make a lifestyle change--meaning, we find a way of eating we could live with forever, whatever changes were made will be lost.

