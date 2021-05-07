Time to DITCH the MOM BOD and the Quarantine 15!

I have been trying to make a better effort at eating healthier foods and losing my "Mom Bod". Being stuck at home for the past year and some change due to the COVID-19 pandemic has definitely made me add about 10 to 15 pounds. I cannot fit my pants anymore and my 10-year-old daughter, Willow, has told me several times that I need to exercise a lot because I have "too much belly-full-of-jelly." RUDE!

via GIPHY

Not only do I have the "QUARANTINE FIFTEEN", I still have that leftover baby fat from having a baby. I have no excuse--I had a baby over 10 years ago. It's time for me to tighten up the muscles and start getting back to my leaner self. My weakness is bread, pasta, and potato chips.

I have looked into a few diets, like the Whole 30 diet and Keto. I bought a keto recipes book from the checkout lane. That was over two years ago, the recipe book is still sitting on the shelf with my other cookbooks, collecting dust. I thumbed through it a month or so ago and none of the recipes were inspiring to me. Last week, I check out videos on YouTube for the Whole 30 diet. Apparently, it has been around for years but I am just now getting the memo.

I decided that I would do a hybrid of the Whole 30 diet and the pescatarian lifestyle. The hybrid is, I'm only doing 15 days of the Whole 30, I'm calling it the Whole 15. That's about how many days I think I could last without having added sugar, wheat, beans, dairy products, nor any alcoholic beverages (I love beer, come on, man, dang, it's not allowed because it's a wheat product!).

For me, this would mean I cannot indulge in yogurt, pancakes, french toast sticks, beer, or chili.

My insides are like, "Booo! No ma'am!"

LOOK: 50 Black actors who made entertainment history