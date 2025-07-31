Cross Canadian Ragweed's first show in Texas since 2010 has been sold out for many months. But now the boys from Oklahoma have something special for all the great first responders from Texas.

Frontman Cody Canada, his family, and bassist Jeremy Plato have called Texas home for over 20 years. So it's no surprise that in the wake of the devastating July floods that wreaked havoc across the Hill Country of Central Texas, the guys are stepping up.

Ragweed Welcomes 200 First Responders to McClane Stadium

Since that Fourth of July weekend, volunteers and first responders have been working tirelessly to rescue and clean up, and now, hopefully, they can find a small reprieve thanks to music.

Cross Canadian Ragweed has set aside tickets for first responders to their show at McLane Stadium on the Baylor University campus in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, August 23rd.

Ragweed will also be joining other great Texas acts for many more benefit concerts over the next few months. But what better way to give back right now than to ensure some of these first responders get a chance to pause and take a deep breath, if even for just one night?

More Tickets Will Be Released

In addition, tickets from production holds will be released to the public for purchase on Friday, August 1st at 10:00 AM CST. You can sign up for these tickets right here.

All proceeds from the sale of these tickets will go directly to charities benefiting flood victims. Tickets can be purchased at www.theboysfromoklahoma.com.

American Aquarium will kick off the show, followed by Wade Bowen, Shane Smith & The Saints, then Turnpike Troubadours and Cross Canadian Ragweed.