No one wants to be alone for Christmas. Not only is it the coldest time of the year in Texas, but the limited daylight and sense of everyone having someone special that social media brings can all contribute to heightened feelings of depression.

Enter cuffing season. Spending time with someone you love is important, perhaps even more so during the winter, but that doesn't mean that just anyone will do. Many experts warn that cuffing can be toxic. Here's what it means: "during the cold winter months, a period when it is especially desirable to enter into a romantic relationship."

It's Now 'Cuffing' Season In Texas

While that may sound ideal, a healthy relationship between two loving people would never be called "cuffing." But at times like these, people are more apt to settle for questionable partners, you know, just survive.

The challenges of cuffing season:

Pressure to connect: The desire for a partner to get through the colder months can lead people to seek relationships out of discomfort rather than desire.

The desire for a partner to get through the colder months can lead people to seek relationships out of discomfort rather than desire. Toxic mentality: Focusing on the "getting a relationship" goal can create an emotional shortcut, causing people to prioritize having a partner over building a meaningful connection.

Focusing on the "getting a relationship" goal can create an emotional shortcut, causing people to prioritize having a partner over building a meaningful connection. Fear of loneliness: Shorter days and colder weather can trigger loneliness and lower self-esteem, making individuals more vulnerable to entering unhealthy relationships to avoid being alone.

Shorter days and colder weather can trigger loneliness and lower self-esteem, making individuals more vulnerable to entering unhealthy relationships to avoid being alone. Questionable choices : The "cuffing" mentality can lead to settling for less or lowering standards out of fear, which can result in relationships built on anxiety rather than security.

: The "cuffing" mentality can lead to settling for less or lowering standards out of fear, which can result in relationships built on anxiety rather than security. Seasonal commitment: The temporary nature of cuffing season can lead to relationships that are not meant to last, with many people "uncuffing" as the weather warms up.

We all have to do what we need to do to survive, just as long as both parties are aware of what's going on, cuffing can be beneficial. But just like we learned in "The Sunscreen Song," remember? "Don't be reckless with other people's hearts. Don't put up with people who are reckless with yours."

Photo by Alexander Chernyh on Unsplash Photo by Alexander Chernyh on Unsplash loading...

Merry Christmas!