(Tyler, Texas) It's common knowledge that law enforcement officers in Texas have a difficult job.

They are trying to protect and serve our communities as there are crimes being committed all over our home state.

Most of us are curious as to what is going on, especially if there is a heavy police presence close to where we live or go to work.

And you might not know that there is a place you can go to see what calls are being responded to currently in Tyler.

There is a Website That Shows All Current Police Calls in Tyler

Seeing as how I don’t work in law enforcement, I had no idea about this website until it was brought to my attention by one of the Tyler, Texas area Facebook groups.

It’s amazing some of the information you can find in those local groups.

You Can Get Details About All Current Police Calls

This website that shows the calls currently being worked on by the Tyler Police Department doesn’t go into great detail about each event that is being responded to, but there is enough.

When you visit the website, you will see what agency responded to the call, most likely Tyler Police or Tyler Fire.

There will be a case number, start time, the nature of the call, and an address where the event is taking place.

Basically, letting you know what is going on without going into details as far as who was involved and the conclusion to the call by the first responders.

But if you want to see what calls are being worked on currently by the Tyler Police Department, we can help you find out.

