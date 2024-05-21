I like beer, like many Texans do. I don't drink it as much as what I used to but I still enjoy a pint from time to time. What's my favorite beer? To be honest, I really don't have one. I do enjoy some brews from local Tyler, Texas spots -- a Mermaids and Unicorns from True Vine; and Blind Ambition is really good at ETX Brewing.

If I'm going for a major label, Bud Light, Corona, and even the occasional Miller Lite are picks for a six-pack. So yeah, my beer taste is pretty diverse. One of those beers did end up in the top 20 of the worst beers in the world. Let's find out what the worst is.

Beer Versus Whiskey

As I stated above, I don't drink near what I used to. Part of that is getting older, and part of that is just living a cleaner life. I do like to enjoy a beer on the weekends when I can, not the 30-pack that I used to take down.

I also enjoy whiskey on occasion. I have always been a fan of whiskey. At one time, that was all I would drink. Just like beer, I will drink just about any whiskey. Crown Royal is my favorite but I enjoy Jack Daniels and Jim Beam. I like how, just like beer, each whiskey has its own taste.

Recently, ratebeer.com gathered thousands of beer enthusiasts to try the major label beers and came up with their 50 worst beers in the world. I will say that one of my beers listed above came in at number 16 on this list, Bud Light. The number one beer on this list is a beer that many of you in East Texas probably drink regularly, mainly because it's cheap...

Natural Light

Yes, Natty Light was given the distinction by those thousands of beer enthusiasts as the worst beer in the entire world. Personally, I don't believe I've ever had a Natural Light so I can't comment on how it tastes. I won't give you the full top 50 of the list, you can see that at ratebeer.com, but if you want to see the top 10, check that out below:

Natural Light Natural Ice Camo Genuine Ale Sleeman Clear 2.0 Dark Horse Lambeak Wants Blood Orange Michelob Ultra Budweiser Select 55 Miller genuine Draft MGD Light 64 Milwaukee's Best Light Keystone Premium

