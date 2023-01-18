Is Dak Prescott’s Big Playoff Bonus More Than You Make in a Year?

This Sunday your Dallas, TX Cowboys will be goin' goin' back back to Cali Cali, like Tupac, taking on The San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs... and they are gettin' paaaaid.

If you didn't know when it comes to NFL playoff bonuses, each player on the roster is paid the same. From quarterback Dak Prescott who had a career game last week against Tampa Bay, to kicker Brett Maher who, too, had a career game -- just not in the same way. So last weekend every rostered Cowboys player received $41,500 for the Wild Card round. This week's Divisional Round bonus is $46,500, numbers are courtesy of Spotrac.

This means as of Monday each Cowboy will receive $88,000 in bonuses for the first two games of the playoffs. Now, when the Cowboys win Sunday and advance to the NFC Championship Game, each player will receive $69,000 for that game.

This takes us up to the big game. A Super Bowl appearance and win means an additional payout of $314,000 per player. And not that we have to worry about, but whoever The Boys play, that team's players will net $239,000 for the loss.

Of course this is the standard bonuses, and is in addition to what individual players may have in their own contracts. Oh and let's not forget that Post Malone will be getting the number of a Cowboy legend tatted on his forehead should they win it all.

Here's how this weekend's playoff action will playout:

The Cowboys will take San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (Jan. 22) at Levi Stadium at 5:30 p.m. This game will be airing on Fox.

In other divisional match-ups:

Saturday at 3:30 on NBC - Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday at 7:15 on Fox - New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday at 2:00 on CBS - Cincinnati Bengals take on the Buffalo Bills

